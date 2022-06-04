Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sells 25,000 Shares

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $958,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,917,449.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ GO opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of -0.20. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $21.01 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $831.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.39 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Grocery Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.70.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,339,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,587,000 after purchasing an additional 463,415 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $118,000. 96.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

