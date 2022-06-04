Insider Selling: FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $927,375.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.37, for a total value of $1,010,925.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total value of $1,088,425.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $379.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.65 and a 1-year high of $495.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $403.16 and its 200 day moving average is $426.17.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.31. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

