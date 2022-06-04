Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in IRadimed were worth $4,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IRadimed by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 416,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the period. Resource Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,915,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IRadimed by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 5.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $4,029,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IRadimed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRadimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $34.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.70 million, a PE ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed Co. has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $55.92.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. IRadimed had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that IRadimed Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

