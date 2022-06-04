Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.46 Million Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,255 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Westwood Holdings Group were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $16.51 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $141.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

