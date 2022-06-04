Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 3,350 Shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 231,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.62% of Civeo worth $4,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Civeo by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 40,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Civeo by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Civeo by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 48,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total value of $117,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 958,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,805,306.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

CVEO opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The stock has a market cap of $435.40 million, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.98.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.37. Civeo had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

