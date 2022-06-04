Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Holdings Raised by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,494 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. Peak Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $376,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGHY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

