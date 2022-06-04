Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 22,437 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.28% of InfuSystem worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 422.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of InfuSystem stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.08. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.64%. Research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

