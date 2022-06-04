Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.70% of Daseke worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 187.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Daseke by 452.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Daseke during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.07 on Friday. Daseke, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

Daseke ( NASDAQ:DSKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Daseke had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 68.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

