bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,621 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $4,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 130.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLUE shares. Barclays cut their price objective on bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

BLUE opened at $3.16 on Friday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $35.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by ($0.10). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 2,183.15% and a negative return on equity of 111.73%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 117.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

