Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,873 Shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $4,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eventbrite by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after purchasing an additional 425,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 225.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,957 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,347,000 after acquiring an additional 17,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB opened at $12.46 on Friday. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $22.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EB shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eventbrite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Eventbrite Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.