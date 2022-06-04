Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 845,203 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 347,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 144,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 92,185 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FuelCell Energy by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,874 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after buying an additional 383,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 5.89 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 4.37. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $12.62.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The company’s revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

