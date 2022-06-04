Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 106,931 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,931 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1,082.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 277,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 254,132 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $12.98. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 35.25 and a quick ratio of 35.25.

Kezar Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:KZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.77 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

KZR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; and Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus and lupus nephritis.

