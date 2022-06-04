Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 8,248 Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.63% of i3 Verticals worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in i3 Verticals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.70.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $754.75 million, a PE ratio of -36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $32.97.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.