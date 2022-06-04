Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 128.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 112,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RNA. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,795,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 2,759,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,967,000 after purchasing an additional 655,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,212,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,130,000 after purchasing an additional 512,411 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,434,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 739,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 326,589 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNA opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $652.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.35. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.09. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 36.26% and a negative net margin of 1,525.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

