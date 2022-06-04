Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.65% of Chinook Therapeutics worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 2,371,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,686,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Chinook Therapeutics by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 348,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 44,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier acquired 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $65,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,616.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY opened at $17.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market cap of $961.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 0.10. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $19.85.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.24% and a negative net margin of 180.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

