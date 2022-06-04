Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $4,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 55.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the period. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average of $27.27. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

