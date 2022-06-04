Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 59,783 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTL. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

CSTL opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $501.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.