Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 59,783 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 110.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,783 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Castle Biosciences worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $338,234.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CSTL opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $36.54. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $501.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.11.
Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
