Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $4.95 Million Stake in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,414,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verastem were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verastem by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 74,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 98,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verastem by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 38,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.89. Verastem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.94.

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 84.99% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. Research analysts forecast that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verastem in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

