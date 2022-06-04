Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 117,703 Shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) by 385.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 117,703 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.20% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVXL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

In related news, Director Athanasios Skarpelos sold 50,000 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $453,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,306,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,509.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVXL opened at $8.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $664.17 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

