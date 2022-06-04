Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 50,750 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 257,278 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,750 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Wipro by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 188,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wipro by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,996,833 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,406,000 after acquiring an additional 383,499 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 146,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIT opened at $6.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.74. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Wipro had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.44%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wipro Limited will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. Wipro’s payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIT. Nomura cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.55 to $7.70 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Macquarie upgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wipro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wipro has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

