Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 54,650 Shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 198,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Costamare were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Costamare by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 161,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,555,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 3rd quarter worth about $261,000. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costamare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Costamare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costamare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. Costamare Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $18.01.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. Costamare had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 23.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Costamare Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 12.40%.

Costamare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.