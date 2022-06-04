Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.28% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 131,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 210,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,279,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.

JSMD stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.65. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

