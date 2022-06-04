Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Holdings in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Genesco were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Genesco by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $802.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.92. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.84.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

GCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

