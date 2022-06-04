Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) by 18,592.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Duolingo worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,917,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Institutional investors own 40.17% of the company’s stock.

DUOL stock opened at $89.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $204.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.84.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 39,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.88 per share, with a total value of $3,178,904.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 629,498 shares of company stock valued at $55,918,511 and have sold 1,167 shares valued at $106,162. 22.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUOL. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Duolingo from $195.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.89.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

