Insider Selling: ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Senior Officer Sells C$1,241,806.64 in Stock

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) Senior Officer Terry Michael Anderson sold 63,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$1,241,806.64.

ARX stock opened at C$19.90 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$7.51 and a 1-year high of C$20.00. The firm has a market cap of C$13.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$17.73 and its 200-day moving average is C$14.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.67). The company had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.25 to C$24.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.73.

ARC Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.