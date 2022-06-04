Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 104,886 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 104,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $1,745,303.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,636,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,144,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 78,033 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $1,345,288.92.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 86,269 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $1,432,928.09.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 77,225 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total transaction of $1,222,471.75.

On Monday, May 23rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 90,543 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,414,281.66.

On Monday, May 16th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 116,072 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $1,797,955.28.

On Friday, May 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 65,663 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $994,137.82.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 63,844 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $932,122.40.

On Monday, May 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 76,997 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.64, for a total transaction of $1,050,239.08.

On Friday, April 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 88,809 shares of Par Pacific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $1,331,246.91.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 81,446 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $1,202,957.42.

NYSE PARR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.26. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.27). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.55) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 71,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 19,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 538,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,996,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Par Pacific by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 109,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 40,665 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Par Pacific (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

