International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) COO Sells $1,933,125.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) COO Joseph Aguilar sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $1,933,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,906 shares in the company, valued at $761,001.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of IMXI stock opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. BTIG Research raised their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Money Express from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Money Express has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 10.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,823,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,853,000 after acquiring an additional 346,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 89,670 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,151,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 31.1% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 238,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in International Money Express by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

