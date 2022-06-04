Devinder Kumar Sells 20,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,667,662.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Devinder Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 18th, Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $106.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $60,481,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,503,000 after buying an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

