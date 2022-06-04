Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 64,253 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,643 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $181,309.59.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 2.07. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $34.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

