Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $81.11

Shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $81.11, but opened at $83.51. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $83.68, with a volume of 189,220 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.53.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YINN. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at about $5,314,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 9,825.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 234,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $946,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 123.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 110,682 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000.

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

