Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Up to $18.52

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.52, but opened at $19.08. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $19.42, with a volume of 1,286 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 101.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585,803 shares in the last quarter. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 166.5% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,117,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,817,000 after buying an additional 1,323,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,897,000 after buying an additional 724,987 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 107.2% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,349,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after buying an additional 698,500 shares during the period. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. boosted its position in Grid Dynamics by 35.7% during the third quarter. MSD Partners L.P. now owns 1,330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after buying an additional 350,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

