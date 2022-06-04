Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Gap Up to $3.52

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.52, but opened at $3.62. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 42,060 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $709.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Endeavour Silver ( NYSE:EXK Get Rating ) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.21 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the first quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 49.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.67% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.