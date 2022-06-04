Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $959,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,157,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,524,855.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SLP opened at $49.81 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 90.56 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 3.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.