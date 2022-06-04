Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 28,150 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Enviva were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 14.1% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enviva during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,776 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,678 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. acquired 11,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.96 per share, for a total transaction of $828,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,212,404.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,643 shares of company stock worth $37,890,810. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enviva in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

Shares of NYSE:EVA opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Enviva Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.08 and a twelve month high of $91.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

