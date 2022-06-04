Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,458 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in STNE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,209,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307,931 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,093,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,033,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246,680 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,346,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,125 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,775,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,794,000 after purchasing an additional 958,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,217,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,998,000 after purchasing an additional 462,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STNE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on StoneCo in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.37. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 28.64%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

