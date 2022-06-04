Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 134,597 Shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.54% of Fortress Capital Acquisition worth $2,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortress Capital Acquisition by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 1,017,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 280,966 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Capital Acquisition by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

FCAX stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

