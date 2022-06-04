Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.67% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 23,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RFG opened at $188.63 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $170.00 and a twelve month high of $246.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.01.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

