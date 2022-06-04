Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.72 Million Stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Heritage Financial worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,515,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 93,519 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after buying an additional 82,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 852,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,745,000 after purchasing an additional 81,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $25.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $907.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.63. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $29.60.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.70 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 38.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HFWA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

