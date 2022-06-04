Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,101 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.57% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUJ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 48.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Theodore R. Jaeckel, Jr. bought 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,336.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

