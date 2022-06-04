Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Core & Main by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 457,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,884,000 after purchasing an additional 20,760 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,505 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $57,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.58. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.69.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

