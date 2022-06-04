Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.14% of Janus International Group worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth $175,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBI opened at $11.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 0.38. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $235.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.92 million. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on JBI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Janus International Group to $11.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. It offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage units, and facility and door automation technologies.

