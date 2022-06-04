IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) by 2,298.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,954 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,011,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,766,000 after purchasing an additional 409,243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 983,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,062,000 after purchasing an additional 293,255 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 530,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 144,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 278,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after acquiring an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDYA opened at $11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $459.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.75. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32.

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 170.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

