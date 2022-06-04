Bank of America Corp DE Trims Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 241,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 33,818 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,135 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,484 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,690,000 after buying an additional 34,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

