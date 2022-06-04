Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a one year low of $74.36 and a one year high of $93.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.05.

