VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 6.11% of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LFEQ opened at $37.25 on Friday. VanEck Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.89 and a 52 week high of $44.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09.

