Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $155.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $195.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.63% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

A stock opened at $128.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.80.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,866,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $934,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,871 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

