Bank of America Corp DE Sells 99,281 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 244,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 99,281 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PBF Logistics were worth $2,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 63.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 170,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 2.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 119,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 80,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PBF Logistics by 155.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

PBF Logistics stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. PBF Logistics LP has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day moving average is $13.58.

PBF Logistics ( NYSE:PBFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 63.82% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is 49.59%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PBFX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Logistics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

