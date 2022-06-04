Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 172,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,537 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 9.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,377 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,560 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AFT opened at $13.51 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

