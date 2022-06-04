Raymond James & Associates Sells 10,500 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Denison Mines were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,844,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,128,229 shares in the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $11,885,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,278,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404,352 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Denison Mines by 40.8% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 19,669,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Denison Mines in the third quarter valued at $5,618,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 62.03 and a beta of 1.94. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $2.14.

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Rating ) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Denison Mines had a net margin of 89.89% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.46.

Denison Mines Profile (Get Rating)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.