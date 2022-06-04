Raymond James & Associates Decreases Position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 24,150 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jetstream Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $966,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 901,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.37. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 13.60 and a quick ratio of 13.60.

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALDX. StockNews.com began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aldeyra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

